Obiri leads Kenyan stars at Stockholm Diamond League tomorrow

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri will lead a galaxy of Kenya stars to the third leg of the Stockholm Diamond League tomorrow in Sweden.

Obiri, who will contest the 5,000m has already made a piece of history this year by winning gold at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark. In doing so, she became the first athlete to dominate the track and cross-country.

During the second leg of the diamond league in Doha early this month Obiri electrified the 2019 IAAF Diamond League season with a dramatic triumph in the women’s 3,000m race .

The World Cross Country champion clinched the victory with a time of 8:25.60 after beating her bitter rival Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia who managed a Personal Best (PB) of 8:26.20.

Track campaign

Obiri is also the reigning world 5,000m champion and she will be looking to start her track campaign on a high as she builds up to the IAAF World Championships Doha 2019 from September 27 to October 6.

Obiri also faces opposition from teammates Caroline Kipkirui – who won in Doha 12 months ago in 8:29.05 and has a PB of 14:27.55, Commonwealth silver medallist Margaret Chelimo(14:32.82) Kite Gloriah(15:06.84) World Cross country bronze medallist Lilian Kasait( 14:36.80 and former world cross country champion Agnes Tirop who has a PB of 14:24.24.

In 1,500m reigning champion Timothy Cheruiyot who has a PB of 3:28.41 will lead Kenyan stars. In Doha, Cheruiyot had to play second fiddle to his training partner and world champion Elijah Manangoi. He clocked a fast time of three minutes 32.47 seconds in what he attributed to slow start to training.

Last year, Manangoi beat Cheruiyot at both the Commonwealth Games and African Championships but Cheruiyot overturned these results to win the Diamond League final in Zurich.

Now he targets to dethrone Manangoi from the being the World’s best during the World Championships in Doha, Qatar in October.