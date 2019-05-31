Nyong’o, sister fined Sh800,000 for contempt of court

Viola Kosome and Margaret Shilla @PeopleDailyKe

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy have each been fined Sh400,000 for disobeying court orders.

High Court judge Thrispisa Cherere directed that the two should pay the fine for failing to appear before the court yesterday or risk a one-month jail term.

Justice Cherere also ordered the Governor and his sister to pay an additional 50,000 after 30 days for failing to file books of accounts as ordered.

The two were on Tuesday ordered to appear before the court for determination of a family property matter yesterday but did not show up.

Justice Cherere said the court was not convinced that the duo could not attend the session because of the death of their mother two days ago. Their lawyer Jefferson Museve had given this as the reason for their absence.

“We are also bereaving with the family but I’m not convinced by the reasons given for not obeying court orders,” she said.

Nyong’o and his sister had also been asked by the judge to provide books of accounts of their late father’s Sh200 million property.

In October, Justice Cherere revoked the administrative letters that placed Nyong’o and Nyagoy as the controllers of the estate and appointed Ken Okuthe, a nephew, as a co-administrator of the same.

Cherere had found the Governor and his sister guilty of contempt for failing to include their nephews as beneficiaries of the estate. The case will be mentioned on July 25.