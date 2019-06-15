Nyikuli plots Impala down fall in Floodies final

RUGBY: KCB rugby’ new signing, former Kenya 15s skipper, Brian Nyikuli (pictured) will on Saturday carry on his quest to prove he has what KCB needed to reclaim the Impala Floodlights rugby tournament when his side face Impala in the final from 7pm at the Impala grounds.

After a good blend in the past weekend where the bankers narrowly beat Homeboyz 18-16 in thrilling fashion, it’s back to reality for Nyikuli as his crucial try during the semis only cultivated bigger expectations from him in today’s cup finals.

Nyikuli told PD Wikendi that he anticipated a bumpy ride on his mission to clinch the Floodies title and noted that if he accomplishes the mission, KCB would also have completed this year as a perfect year and also tie with Impala as the only two sides to ever win the Floodlit tournament five times. If Impala wins it, it will be their sixth time.

“Pressure is always there,” Nyikuli sighs as he wipes his sweat. “Impala is my former club but KCB is my new home now, I have been training for over three months and I have blended in well with the rest of the players.

As KCB we are up to the task though Impala has never been a push over side at their home ground. We have got our groove back after a scare in the semis following a shaky start in the quarters against Kisii thus Saturday will be moment of truth,” said Nyikuli.

Nyikuli with more than 13 years in club rugby experience and a natural commander in the game, was a crucial signing for the bankers who are looking at dominating the game as the Kenya cup league awaits for kick off.