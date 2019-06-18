Nurse-patients ratio below set requirement, stakeholders warn

Stakeholders in the Health sector have raised concerns over nurses shortage in the country and want more deployed to health facilities.

Director of nursing services Mary Nandili said the country’s patient to nurse ratio is far much below the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations.

According to a recent Health Workforce Status Report, WHO placed the nurse serving patients in Kenya to a ratio of 25:10,000 instead of the recommended 83:10,000.

Nandili spoke at the three-day 2nd Building Capacity for Nurses and Midwifery Leadership in Africa Conference at St Paul’s University in Limuru.

Invest in research

During the event, the university also launched a Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme. St Paul’s University vice chancellor Joseph Galgalo said the institution will invest in research saying this will help students become creative and attain high standard of training.