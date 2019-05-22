No room for error for top sides as NSL approaches climax

With only four matches to go in the current National Super League (NSL) season, only two points separate the three top sides, giving them no chance to fumble.

The three, Wazito, Kisumu Allstars and Nairobi Stima are deep in the chase for promotion, separated by a single point in and each one of them knows there is little room for mistakes. Any slip up by which every side could spell disaster with stakes so high as they head to the league climax.

Wazito who seem to have rediscovered their form that has seen them score 13 goals in their last three matches, will be hosting former premier league side Thika United at Camp Toyoyo, while season’s surprise package Kisumu All Stars are away to face Modern Coast Rangers at the Serani Sports grounds and Nairobi Stima visit Awendo Green Stadium to face Migori Youth in a match likely to go either way.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani said:“There is no room to relax, All Stars and Stima are breathing on our necks and with only four matches, we need to have full concentration.”

All Stars coach Francis Oduor who will most likely deploy the twin attack of Shadrack Omondi and John Oruko will be wary of the exhaustion of his players after making the long journey to Mombasa, and the unfriendly atmosphere at the coastal town.

“We have to be mentally and physically ready for battle against Modern Coast Rangers. We are going there for nothing less than a win” he told People Sports.