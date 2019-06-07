No reverse gear on CBC demands, declares Sossion

Irene Githinji @gitshee

It is seemingly a goal-shifting moment for Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) over its stance on implementation of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Just a day after Knut held a National Advisory Council (NAC) meeting and gave indications of softening stance, Knut has since made an about-turn on the CBC saying pertinent issues under contestation can never be compromised.

Yesterday, Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion dismissed reports that the union has since softened its stance on implementation of CBC saying they have not engaged in reverse gear.

Sossion, however, said the union welcomes the move to engage with government on negotiations on the new curriculum with a view to finding the way forward.

He said, in a statement, that implementing the CBC without conducting proper summative evaluation of the pilot phase and making necessary changes as recommended by experts will do serious harm to learners’ education.

Lasting solution

“We maintain our position, whereby we recommended a four-prolonged approach of implementation of the new curriculum on a pilot basis in 2010 and 2020 and 2021, formative, internal and external summative evaluation reports in 2023 and national implementation of the revised curriculum,” said Sossion.

He added that the ongoing roll-out is an illegality and a violation of the Constitution and should be suspended until the union and the Ministry of Education find a lasting solution to address the gaps in CBC development and implementation.

On Wednesday, Sossion said: “Let it be known that we have never and will never be opposed to reform and review of any curriculum in this country but where things are done wrong, we shall stand square and firm to point them out.”

“…and that should not be mistaken to mean we are fighting anybody…No. We are an established organisation and we will be present in future education reform and reviews.”

At the same time, Knut is gearing up for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), in light of what it has termed as increased statutory deductions.

NAC meeting ratified the move to commence negotiations for the new CBA, also coming against the backdrop of high cost of living which the union said has eroded purchasing power for tutors.

Sossion said NAC ratified in totality that the Knut’s National Executive Council (NEC) proceeds and submits the memorandum of demands for new terms and conditions for teachers to ensure they sign CBA, which is expected to come into effect on July 1, 2021.

Gear up review

Knut has since implored upon the government to gear up for the review of CBA so as to accommodate recently introduced deductions, failure to which the union said it will continue rejecting implementation of new or additional levies, through legal means.

“We are doing this so that we can work in advance and spare the country industrial arrests. We note with concern the attrition on earning of teachers through consumer price index and runaway inflation. We cannot wait for the current CBA to expire in 2021, we must begin work now,” said Sossion.

“The union has prepared a memorandum of demand, seeking TSC to commence pay negotiations that will see teachers earn new salaries and allowances with respect to the prevailing hard economic times.”

The CBA will correct salaries disparities especially those of low earning classroom teachers, which an issue that was not well addressed by the last CBA.

It seeks to address salary compression ratio with Sossion saying that this time round the union is not talking about job evaluation.