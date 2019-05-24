No relaxing for volleyball team, back in training

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

National women’s volleyball team coach Shaileen Ramdoo says there is no time to rest or celebrate. Moments after the team arrived back home from Uganda where they qualified for the quadrennial All Africa Games Ramdoo was always taking his players through their paces at their training camp.

The tactician, who is less than a month into the Kenya coaching job, led the team straight to training a day after qualified for their eighth successive All African Games due in Rabat, Morocco, in August.

The Italian coach while not belittling Kenya’s opponents in the just concluded 2019 Zone Five African Games women’s volleyball qualifiers at the MTN Lugogo Indoor Arena wants the team to be mentally and physically ready for the bigger task ahead.

Ramdoo who played down the issue of financial woes that the national team had to undergo in Uganda says his job is simple, help the team make huge strides and return to the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

“I am impressed of course yes. The team performed well and i liked most aspects, my only concern was our reception and to a larger extent service, which can always be improved with time,” Ramdoo said on Thursday morning before the team reported to the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

“At the continental Games, we will be up against very tough opposition, that is my honest opinion is where the real job will begin,” he added.

Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria, on paper are the real tough test for Kenya; the coach says the likes of DRC, Nigeria, South Africa and Tunisia should not be underrated at all.