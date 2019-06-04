No Afcon, no problem

To many, Bandari defender Felly Mulumba deserved a place in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) national team, The Leopards, who are headed to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for Egypt next month.

Not because it is a birthright of the skillful Congolese player, but due to his high work rate at the SportPesa Premier League 2019 runners-ups and his previous stint at Sofapaka.

Since joining Bandari from Sofapaka, Mulumba has put his performances a notch higher, earning him admiration from the club’s faithful with a section calling for his change of nationality to represent Kenya’s Harambee Stars.

Indeed, it appears Mulumba is increasingly running out of patience to dorn Congolese colours as he is on record of having told a section of Kenyan media that he does not mind a call in Harambee Stars if given a chance.

“I cannot refuse to play for Kenya if they call me. I’m a player like any other. In DR Congo, there are many players and I have been struggling to get through,” he said.

Mulumba was voted Defender of The Year in the SportPesa Premier League in 2018 yet that and his stellar performances appear not to be enough to convince DRC head coach Florent Ibenge to call him up.

“I’m being told I have come of age to represent DRC but only the coaches know better. Everything has its time and perhaps my time will come but as for now, I will continue working hard to impress them (Congolese national team selectors),” said the 29-year-old, while wishing DRC the best in Afcon. DRC are in Group A alongside Uganda Cranes, hosts Egypt and Zimbabwe.