Ngige wins Crown Paints tourney at Muthaiga

Simon Ngige was crowned the overall winner of the invitational Crown Paints golf tournament that concluded at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf course Friday.

The, tourney had attracted 37 local professional golfers and one pro from Uganda, with Ngige returning scores of one under par 70. Par, two-over par and par on the four rounds.

Tied at 285 after the four rounds with Chege Wangai and Eric Ooko at the end of the fourth round, they had to go to a playoff where Ngige beat the two to be crowned winner.

For his efforts, he walked home with Sh150,000 in winner’s prize money in what was the first tournament organised by Crown Paints for the professional golfers.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I’m now looking forward to Karen Masters and the final qualifier of Road To Masters at Royal next week. I have always played well at Muthaiga and the essence this week was to put the ball in play and try to control it in the greens,” said Ngige.

The win comes a week to the final round of the ‘Road to Karen Masters’ which will be played at Nairobi Royal club. Local golfers were using this event to sharpen their skills for the Karen Masters which is part of the Sunshine tour.

On his part, Wangai, who is currently leading in the Order of Merit on the ‘Road to Karen Masters’, finished second. He started his first round with a two-over par 73 before playing a good round on the second day for a one- under par score at the end of the round.

He again dropped two shots in the third round for a two over par 73 before playing his best round of the tournament on the final day to return a total score of two-under par 69. He won Sh90,000 for his efforts.

Eric Ooko finished third to packet Sh90, 000 as well. He had struggled in the first two rounds, returning identical rounds of three over par 74 to make the cut.

He had good days on the course in the remaining rounds as he scored three under par 68 and two -under par 69 on the third and fourth rounds respectively

Riz Charania was fourth after a score of 287 on the four rounds while G Giddie completed the top five finishers with a score of 288.