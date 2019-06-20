Newly-appointed coach mixes experience and youth

Alex Njue and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSports11

Newly-appointed Kenya Simbas coach Paul Odera has blend talent, experience and young blood for the 2019 Elgon Cup opening round to be played at the Mamboleo Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) outside centre Peter Kilonzo has been handed the armband for the new-look Simbas and will be assisted by Impala backrower Elkeans Musonye.

Odera resorted to building a new team that will contest 2023 Rugby World Cup (RWC) appearance after Kenya failed to make the Japan 2019 RWC cut despite featuring in two qualifiers.

On his appointment as the Simbas coach courtesy of a good impression by the Kenya U20 rugby side, the tactician has named nine Kenya U20 players to defend a three- title streak in a move that is in line with his long-term World Cup qualification plan having earlier warned that he will not be working with players aged above 27 years.

The tactician has however balanced the team all round with six experienced players in the starting line-up and six in the bench for the first round set for Kisumu for the first time in history while the return leg is slated to be played on July 13 at the Kyadondo Grounds, Kampala.

Odera is pleased with his boys’ determination in training and he is oozing confidence getting good results in Kisumu.

“I’m so pleased with how the boys have being responding in training and they are looking sharp ahead of our match against Uganda,” he told People Sport.

Far and wide

The training according to Odera has been hugely necessitated by the support from club chairmen who allowed their players to come from far and wide to training, saying he’s grateful to them for creating a good atmosphere of building a big rugby family around the national 15-aside team.

The Kenya U20 boss was appointed as the national senior team head coach on 30 May, taking over from New Zealand-born coach Ian Snook who parted ways with the team after failing to manouver past the World Cup qualifiers Repechage matches held in France last year, and he is aware of what is expected of him.

“I know when I was the head coach for Chipu (national U20, 15-aside), less attention was given but now that I am the head coach of the senior team, all attention will be on me to see what I will do. But I want to assure everyone that I am up to the task and I am gearing up to my first assignment against Uganda this weekend,” Odera said.

On his final 23-man squad selection, Odera has relatively picked youngsters with age bracket of 22 years. and the tactician is contended with the squad. “No senior player is locked out of the team. Every player, both senior and youngsters have all equal chances in the national team, there’s room for everyone. But what we’re trying to do is to set a foundation for the future.