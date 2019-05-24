New road awakens sleepy villages of Machakos county

Seventy-six-year-old Luka Kituku had arrived early at Mutituni, a fast-urbanising rural centre in Machakos county. Kituku sounded baffled by phenomenal rise of the once sleepy trading centre located along the Konza- Machakos-Tala road. He is mesmerised by the booming business in the town but is saddened by the manner locals are disposing of land at astronomical prices to new comers for investment purposes in Mutituni, Kenol and Tala towns.

The 72km road from Konza on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway turn-off to Tala town in Kangundo sub-county completed towards the end of 2018 has given Mutituni and other smaller towns along the way a facelift.

New developments along the road as evidenced by property investments such as modern highrise apartments, gated communities, petrol stations, schools and hospitals are a sight to behold for Kituku.

Land prices up

He says there is little room on market days ever since the new road connected Konza to Kangundo sub-county. “Hizi nyumba za mawe na mapetrol station ni mpya. Watu ni wengi tangu hii barabara ipitie hapa,” he says. (These stone buildings and petrol stations are new. Population has increased after the tarmacked road passed through here).

Several studies indicate that the characteristics of the local neighbourhood, transport systems and environment quality are vital in the determination of residential property prices.

“The region has witnessed improved access to people, goods and services,” says Engineer Benjamin Njenga, who is the metropolitan director at the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, who also the coordinator of Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project (NaMSIP).

“Travel times and costs have reduced, and the business environment has become more competitive. There are more public service vehicles plying the route,” says Njenga.

As a result, locals are benefiting from provision of related infrastructure such as installation of power distribution lines in the region. Land prices have risen, with a 50×100 plots on Section Two of Koma-Kenol road previously going for Sh300,000 now cost nearly Sh900,000 after the new road opened.

“Improved security and safety on the roads, creation of employment opportunities and augmentation in water supply are the other benefits,” says Njenga.

The Tala-Konza road was constructed by the national government through NaMSIP, but with support from the World Bank. The road project was built at a cost of Sh4.2 billion with an implementation period of two years.

Construction commenced in February 2016 and ended in November 2018 by Chinese Construction firm China Wu Yi. The Chinese contractor is boasting of completing the road in 639 days.

“Tarmacking of the road was crucial for the development and integration of the metropolitan region as it provides linkages between Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties,” says Njenga.

“Sections of the road previously were gravel roads that were mostly impassable in some sections during the rainy seasons, thereby limiting access to critical services and marketplaces,” says Njenga. Koma and Kenol along the route are the other small towns that have sprang up along the road.

Initially, travellers would use either the Eastern Bypass or go through Nairobi City and on to Mombasa Road, but now the distance has been shortened. The distance from Konza turn-off on Mombasa Road to Nairobi has been reduced by 20 kms, according to Njenga.

A traveller coming from Konza along Mombasa Road and headed to Thika (and hence access Mount Kenya region or onward to Garissa and Wajir) can avoid the Nairobi city centre by using the road at Tala and onward to Kilimambogo.

NaMSIP is implemented by the Metropolitan Development Department domiciled within the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Public Works.

The project strengthens urban services and infrastructure in the Nairobi Metropolitan Region (NMR) through investment in local and metro wide infrastructure like commuter railway stations, roads, markets, street lighting, and storm water drainage.

Under the project, there are improvements in integrated solid waste management and sewerage collection and disposal. The project is co-funded by the GoK and the World Bank.

Still, some of residents are uncertain of the negative impact of fast-growing shopping centres, such as onset of prostitution and arrival of land fraudsters. “All that glitters is not gold,” warns Nancy Katunge, an elderly resident.