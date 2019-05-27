New lease of life for fistula patients.

After years of shame, isolation and segregation, women in Makueni county are not able to reintegrate into the society

Simon Nthusi @PeopleDailyKe

For Caroline Mwende, 26, the world changed when she gave birth to her third baby. She remembered the day very well. She was at home in Makueni county when labour started; unfortunately, she had to wait for long before heading to the hospital, meaning she was unable to meet the nurse in good time.

“I had prolonged labour pains at home and it took some time for me to be taken to a health centre. By the time I arrived at the hospital, it was too late to rectify anything since I had already developed a hole and air was bubbling out,” she says.

Luckily, her baby survived. He is now five, a happy and health toddler who might not know that his survival completely overturned the life of his mother. It was as if the button of hopelessness and shame for always being wet had been switched on!

Aware of her condition, she notified the medics that had attended to her. Unfortunately, they disclosed that they had no surgeon to perform the complex processes. After a period of soul-searching, out of fear of ending her marriage and unable to hide her unbearable bad smell, Mwende opted to disclose to her husband.

Against her fears, the husband did not abandon her, but developed more love although she never resigned to living with fistula forever. “I used to always hate myself, asking “why me?” but thanks to my supportive husband because when I informed him he embraced me,” she added.

Suffered in silence

Just like Mwende, Pauline Mutuku, in her 70s, has also suffered for years in silence with the condition. Having developed this problem in her primes, she has lived under stigma but has endured it, thanks to the love and acceptance of her children, who constantly hoped that her dignity would be restored one day.

The day came in April when more than 150 women living with different fistula-related complications lined up at the Makueni Mother and Child Hospital for a weeklong free surgery project, thanks to Safaricom Foundation in partnership with Makueni county government and Flying Doctor’s Society of Africa. “Fistula is very debilitating condition and many women and mothers must come out and seek for treatment”, said Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau.

Illa Devani, for flying doctors of Africa and Antony Otieno for Safaricom Foundation noted that they were in a move to ensuring that they restore hope to mothers suffering from fistula, which is expensive if sought by oneself. One fistula correction surgery cost a minimum of Sh65,000.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), fistula is a single most dramatic aftermath of neglected childbirth, and more than two million women are living with the condition worldwide. However, Kenya alone has about 3,000 fistula cases that are recorded each year with only 7.5 per cent of these cases being able to get an access to medical care.

Types of Fistula

Loice Nzilani, nurse-in-charge at the Makueni hospital, says vaginal fistula is an abnormal opening that connects vagina to another organ. It exists by connecting to other organs such as the bladder, ureters, the tubes that carry pee to the bladder and urethra, the tube that carries pee from the bladder to outside.

Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), which is an abnormal fistulous tract extending between the bladder (or vesico) and the vagina that allows the continuous involuntary discharge of urine into the vaginal vault is the most common type as compared to recto-vaginal fistula (RVF). RVF occurs due to rupture of the tract extending between the anus and the vagina leading to continuous involuntary discharge of stool into vaginal arch.

“Vaginal fistula can be upsetting and embarrassing because urine, stool leak, causing bad smells,” she said, noting that urinary tract infections may make stool mix with urine causing irritation and inflammation of skin.

“It causes a lot of discomfort. Some feel gas bubbling in their private parts, it’s shaming,” she added.

Nzilani also said some types of fistula keep on coming back, especially to people with certain diseases. Women who have Crohn’s disease and develop a fistula have a high risk of getting complications, such as repeat fistula or fistula that don’t properly heal.

Most often, the fistulas emerge in various situations. “Obstructed labour leads to development of a hole in between the vagina and the bladder or the anus. The affected patient then experiences constant urine or stool leakages,” Nzilani explains, adding that home births have been linked to high cases of fistula in the county. Rape and unsafe abortions, especially when young mothers use crude tools may lead to fistula.

“Growth and cancer in the uterus also causes fistula. Poor nutrition, accidents and operations by incompetent birth attendants are leading factors,” she added.