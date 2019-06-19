Never too young to fight for environment

With devastating natural disasters happening all over the world, climate change is no longer a scientific jargon, but a reality. At only eight years, Ellyanne Chlystun Githae is leading by example by taking actionable steps to mitigate against the effects of the phenomenon. Her mother Dorothy Githae tells us more about what inspires Ellyanne

Evelyn Makena @evemake_g

Tell us a bit about yourself?

I’m a marketer and business developer by profession. For the last three years, I have been involved in capacity building for women and youth entrepreneurs under African Union.

What inspired Ellyanne’s interest in conservation?

When Ellyanne was in kindergarten, I was working for international courier company, DHL based in the main office in Bonn, Germany, where I was overseeing over 10 countries. The job involved a lot of travel around the world. A lot of time, I would leave her in Kenya under the care of my sister and a nanny because her father was also working abroad, in Polland.

When she was four, they did a school project that focused on heroes such as Mahatma Gandhi, Barack Obama, Uhuru Kenyatta, Wangari Maathai and Martin Luther King. But she was impressed and inspired by Wangari Maathai.

What is it about Wangari that struck her?

Her conservation principles, her resilience and the sacrifices she made to take care of the environment. Ellyanne was impressed by the things Wangari went through to protect nature including being beaten up. She wanted to emulate Wangari’s work by planting trees.

I initially brushed her off since I was so busy with work. But when she kept insisting, I gave in and helped her plant her first tree at the home garden when she was four.

But that was not enough, she wanted to plant a forest. Then I helped her plant 10 trees, then 20 and soon she had planted more than 500 trees in Karura and in schools. She also started giving talks about climate change in schools.

Tell us a bit about the organisation she founded—Children with Nature?

The idea came up when she attended United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) 3 conference in 2017. Former environment CS Judy Wakhungu saw her passion in conservation and encouraged her to form the organisation.

It comprises children from different countries and champions conservation activities such as tree planting and raising awareness on climate change. Under the organisation, she has set up tree nurseries in 79 schools across the country. This is after the realisation that as a country, we do not have enough seedlings to help us achieve the 10 per cent forest cover.

What are the major conservation engagements has she been involved in?

Ellyanne took part in the Blue Economy conference held In Mozambique in May this year. She was invited for the Youth for Nature conference organised by The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF). The conference brought together young people from across the world, who are putting together a declaration that will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

How does she balance school and talent?

This requires a lot of teamwork. She has an amazing headmaster who is impressed with what she is doing. I work closely with her class teacher. When she gets invited for an event during school days, we ask for homework, which she does in the evening or over the weekend to ensure that she does not fall back on classwork.

How do you ensure that despite the limelight, she still enjoys her childhood?

Amazingly, despite all the responsibilities she has taken up at a young age, Ellyanne is keen to enjoy her childhood. She has the ability to act her age and at the same time show some level of maturity. Like many children, she loves to play.

At her young age what lessons has she taught you?

Humility. Ellyanne constantly reminds me to remain humble. I remember when we met Richard Quest this year at Zen Gardens. Being my favourite anchor, I was so excited to meet him and so I took a lot of pictures.

But then Ellyanne said to me “Mama I know he is your favourite presenter and you will be bragging to all your friends about meeting him, but let me remind you, Wangari Maathai never used to brag. (Laughs!) As much as I was excited, I could not brag about it.