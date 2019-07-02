Navy Officer Cheruyiot drowns Oloitiptip’s ambitions at KDF trials

Navy officer Vedic Cheruiyot tactically outwitted favourite Alex Oloitiptip for victory in the men’s 10,000m final in Day One of the 40th edition of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Athletics Championships at the Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

The Mtongwe-based runner lamented at the slow pace of the race which came in good towards the end as he clocked 28:17.4 ahead of Oloitiptip who clocked 28:19.0 with Alfred Barakach finishing third in 28:20.6.

It was not until the final four laps that the field was broken with Cheruiyot, Oloitiptip, Barakach and Eric Kiptanui who could eventually finish fourth taking command as the leading pack.

Oloitiptip, who holds a personal best of 58.51 set in Copenhagen, Denmark, paced for a lap before Cheruiyot taking the helm in the final three laps and holding for victory.

A tall order

“I am working hard to make it to Kenya for Doha, Qatar World Championships. I know it will be a tall order, but I have to be hopeful,” said the athlete who has Cheruiyot as his training partner in Iten. As for Oloitiptip, who has recently recovered from a leg injury, qualifying for the World Championships remains his biggest priority.

“I have no regrets from today, from the moment I noticed the race was slower, I sensed trouble. I prefer fast-paced races. I know the national championships will be fast than what we had today,” said the Laikipia-based military officer who trains from Ngong under coach Peter Ndirangu.

In the women’s 5,000m final World Half Marathon silver medallist Joyciline Jepkosgei showed experience to win the event earlier in the day.

Jepkosgei who was commanding for most part of the race registered 15:19.1 ahead of Dorcas Kimeli (15:24.3) and Sheila Chepkirui (15:38.0).