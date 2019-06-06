Narok Stadium hosts third AK Track and Field event

The third edition of Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field events is scheduled for Narok Stadium this weekend. AK South Rift branch secretary Japheth Kemey said arrangements for the event have been finalised with all preparations complete. He said a good number of athletes have responded and confirmed participation in the two-day meet.

Kemey said seasoned track stars and budding athletes converge in Narok for various events expressing optimism the same will be competitive owing to the participants expected to grace the occasion. “We are ready for the two-day athletics meeting.

Up and running

Every department pertaining to the success of the event is up and running. I am happy with athletes’ responses in this event,” Kemey said in Kericho town.

He revealed that athletes are expected to indicate the county they are from and the season best time, team and event before they compete in the AK meet. Events lined up for competition are 10,000m, 5,000m, 3,000m Steeplechase, 1,500m, 800m, 200m, 100m, 400m and Relay races. Field events include Discus, Javelin, Triple Jump and Shot Put.

The AK official at the same time urged counties in the region to work closely and support AK plus budding athletes with a view to taking sports to the next level.

“We as athletics coaches appeal to the counties to allocate resources to sports sector. We are alive to the fact that there are limited facilities and sorry states at the playing grounds.