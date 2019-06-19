Nandi senior cop summoned for ‘failing’ to arrest Governor Sang

Winstone Chiseremi and Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Nandi County Commander Thomas Ngeiywa has been directed to report to the police headquarters in Nairobi, a week after he failed to arrest area governor Stephen Sang for invading a tea plantation.

The governor led a team of county officials and residents in storming Kibwari Tea Estate and uprooting tea pushes on a two-acre land owned by former minister Henry Kosgey.

Sang returned again to the disputed land with his supporters on Saturday without the police taking any action against him. Ngeiywa is accused of negligence and having failed to stop Sang from destroying the tea plantation.

“To prevent destruction of property is a duty recognised by law. The negligence involved failure to act,” said an officer who sought anonymity. It was, however, not clear the action that the police headquarters would take against the officer.