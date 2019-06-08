Name: Dennis Omondi, 23 KingSlayer Team

What motivates you to game?

My ambition and daring to achieve. Even if I don’t win, there are incentives that come with the experience, I have fun, I love to learn and return even stronger.

Why Fifa?

I think Fifa has always been big in terms of the number of people playing it across the world. Obviously, football is such a popular sport and FIFA has become part of the football experience for young people and I think as the generations grow up, you are going to see it transcend the line and just be part of football.

Do you think e-sport players are athletes?

Basically e-sport players are athletes in their own way since in order to reach the highest level of competing there is time involved in training, dedication in order to perfect your art, perseverance and consistency to master your patterns, because gaming mostly involves muscle memory and finally the emotions you put up with since everyone wants to make a name for him/herself in the competitive scene.

Current challenges faced by e-sport teams in Kenya?

I feel like it is just a matter of time. Everyone is a little bit nervous at the moment to invest, but when it spreads in Africa I think the industry will skyrocket as it has in the Europe. With the huge fan base, e-sport is a multi-billion dollar industry worldwide and we are yet to tap into that.

How does gaming affect your schoolwork and social life?

I think it’s all about time management generally. Personally, I have been gaming since I was a kid and at the same time excelling in my studies and even graduated last year from the university. Socially it has been great as well, enjoying playing with friends. Since then and through various competitions and tournaments I have been able to make even more friends and enemies. I would say it is all about prioritizing and balancing.

In your opinion, what will it take for talented players and the e-sport industry to succeed in Kenya?

I think we are headed in the right direction for organisations such as Pro Series Gaming Kenya, Africa E-sport Championship sponsored by Ludique Works, Tric Tournaments are leading the charge and laying the foundation for e-sport players to showcase our talent and for players its all about grinding and striving to achieve in this whole new world.

How were the Africa eSports qualifiers?

Competitive from the start, but I am honoured to have participated in the league since I am always up for a challenge.

Advice to people who want to be involved in e-sports?

I would say e-sport is the future of everything for a digital athlete and with the current progress I have made, I am just glad to be in the driving seat doing what I like and appreciating the most.