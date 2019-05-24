Naka estate sprouts from Nakuru thickets

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

A high demand for housing within Nakuru town has in the past seven years triggered an aggressive competition for investors to set up multi-million-shilling homes in Naka estate.

Given a growing population in the county, Naka has grown to be one of the town’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods after the famous Milimani estate. The estate now boasts of modern housing and has over 8,000 homeowners.

Squeezed in between Hyrax Hill Museum to the north and Lake Nakuru National Park to the south, Naka hosts high-class bungalows, maisonettes and apartment blocks.

Two decades ago, Naka was an open field dotted with shrubs, suitable for grazing animals. It attracted large numbers of pastoralists who drove their animals in, in search of water and pasture. At night, the area was a no-go zone, as the bushes became a hideout for gangs from Manyani, Kaptembwa, Free Area and Kisulisuli slums.

Adequate security

Today, Naka is a concrete jungle and one of the most sought- after residential addresses in Nakuru, with modern and attractive homes. Security has been beefed up as police patrol 24 hours. Residents have also invested in CCTV cameras and motion sensors in their homes and along the estate’s streets.

The estate is located 5km from the town centre along the Nakuru­-Nairobi road, adjacent to the Section 58 Police Dog Training Unit and a short distance from Nakuru State House. Derived from the Nakuru Kalenjin Association (Naka), the estate almost never experiences water shortages.

The association acquired the land in the early 1980s and slowly subdivided it to members who later sold out their portions. Land prices have now gone up, with a 50 by 100 foot ranging from Sh10 to Sh20 million.

Jacqueline Suana, a former member of the Naka association, says that the demand for rental units has shot up in the last seven years with investors flooding the area to secure space. “Many people have been hunting for land or houses to buy here. The demand has seen a price explosion in the recent past,” says Suana. She says the estate is giving Nakuru town an appealing look with the demand for classy houses being top in the minds of investors in the county.

“Those of us who constructed houses in the early 2000 have been forced to pull them down and match the newly constructed units,” says Suana.

Ivy Namlush’, a local economist, says land prices within Naka areas and its surroundings have increased as the town gears up to become a city with affordable housing top of the county’s agenda.

The status of the county improved tremendously after the United Nations Habitat Report of 2012 declared Nakuru town as one of fastest growing cities in Africa.

Monkey challenge

Sauna says a booming real estate business has attracted both local and foreign investors who want to put their money to good use. “There has been a boom in land prices in Naka areas and its surroundings and with Nakuru gearing up for city status. It is impossible to secure a plot with less than Sh10 million.

“After the 2012 report by United Nations Habitat Report which declared Nakuru town as one of fastest growing cities in Africa, Nakuru is a darling for business,” said Namlush’.

Samuel Kihara, a Naka estate resident, says that a five-bedroom maisonette rents at between Sh40,000 and Sh60,000 per month while rent for a two-bedroom flat ranges from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000, all depending on how far the house is located from the main road.

He says sufficient water supply is an added advantage for Naka estate. However, the presence of wild animals especially monkeys and baboons that stray from Nakuru National Park to all surrounding residential areas has been a challenge. “The area is haven on earth, but the main problem at times is when primates stray from the park to homes, especially the ones on lower parts of Naka estate,” said Kihara.