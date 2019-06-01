Nairobi needs a re-think of urban transportation, experts say

George Kebaso @Morarak

The government has been advised to overhaul the transportation network to address urbanisation challenges and improve quality of life for Nairobi residents.

Speaking on the fourth day of the 1st UN-Habitat Assembly in Nairobi on Thursday, urban planning experts said adoption of the right mix of mobility options beyond rail and road is necessary for sustainable cities in Africa.

UN-Habitat executive director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif, said there is need for the government to address the missing links to encourage better connections.

“The government of Kenya should prioritise modal integration, network and connectivity enhancement, re-distribution of traffic, and decongesting the streets as one way of making mobility easy,” she said.

She said cities where better facilities for walking and cycling are integrated with safe, reliable and affordable public transport are more inclusive and “liveable”.

“They also contribute to reducing the environmental pollution of growing urban areas,” she added.

Traffic congestion, especially in Nairobi; pedestrian fatalities and a dirty environment attributed to fumes from vehicles were identified as some of the major challenges brought by urbanisation.

“We have tried to show that relatively simple and low-cost measures such as reducing vehicle speeds through better design of roads, provision of safe and more convenient pedestrian crossings and separation between high speed vehicles and people can make walking and cycling safer,” she said.

The experts, including policy makers from Africa Transport Policy Programme (SSATP) and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), said there is need for African governments to ensure integration between footpaths and bicycle lanes with public transport stops and stations.

“With a view to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals; particularly Target 11.2 of the SDGs, there is need for the governments to adopt innovative solutions to improve mass public transport such as the Bus Rapid Transit Systems and urban railways,” they said in a communiqué presented at the event.