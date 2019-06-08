Mystical gender swapping rock

There was once a girl who went to the forest to collect firewood with two of her friends. In the forest, she found a beautiful smooth stone that she thought was perfect for her grandmother to grind tobacco with. She hid the stone next to her left breast and continued to collect firewood.

She soon started feeling heavy on her left side. Her two friends saw that she was in pain and was slowly turning into stone and rushed home to look for help. Many villagers came to look for the girl who was called Nzamba, but could not find her.

They left when darkness fell and came back to continue the search during the day only to find a towering rock that had the distinctive female shape, with a visible outline of a head and breasts. They tried to make sacrifices to save Nzamba, but it was all in vain. They named the rock Nzambani Rock.

We learn this from Mzee Jonathan Kimanzi Mutunga, who is an elder in the Kamba community who lives near the rock. The rock found in Kitui county is not just a great sight to marvel at. It is also an important research subject for geologists and researchers who come from far and wide.

Many mythical tales abound, among them that one can change their gender by going around the rock seven consecutive times. There is even a man who is now a grandmother to several grandkids, who successfully went around the rock seven times and in so doing changed his gender.

The rock proudly stands at an altitude of 600ft and is a steep183 metres above the ground. It is located quite a bumpy and dusty ride away from Kitui town, but it is well worth the detour.

Most of the residents believe that the stone is alive, with tales of how during the colonial era, the white man was scared off by a be-speared Maasai man who appeared from Nzambani rock, while he and his workers were trying to chip off the rock to create a way for the proposed road.

That was the last of that road. The rock has a stairway secured on both sides that helps people scale to the top of the rock. Mzee Kimanzi informs us that they had to slaughter several sheep in order to appease Nzamba, so she could allow them to chip at her in order to secure the gangway to the top of the rock.

If one is brave enough, it is a 15-minute walk to the top of the rock. The rock-top is quite wide and is so high up that one has beautiful views of the surrounding counties. Tourists are not the only ones who appreciate the beauty of the rock top and the enchanting vistas it provides as we find a few local couples enjoying the scenery too. It is a perfect spot to watch the sunset over the horizon.

As the dark slowly creeps in, we descend to a lovely dinner complete with champagne at the foot of the mountain courtesy of Mumo Mwendwa, the manager of the facility that holds the lease of the land on which Nzambani rock stands. There is a restaurant that serves visitors who may want some food.

There is an ablution block that most of us use after the descent, probably from too much excitement. The grounds are also open for camping and merrymaking visits.

“We have been hosting groups of people interested in camping either overnight or during the weekend. We allow people to come in with their food and alcohol though we can cater to their choices through the restaurant as we continue with the construction of our five-star hotel, which is almost complete. Once done, one will have the option of either camping or luxuriating in the hotel while enjoying Nzambani rock,” Mumo explains.

Nzambani rock, the next destination that should be on your weekend getaway list, if not for its mythical allure, then for the sunset view from the top.