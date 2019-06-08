Mwalala: Bandari squad will remain intact next season

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala will resist the temptation of tinkering with his squad ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Mwalala, who steered the dockers to the SportPesa Shield last weekend at the expense of Kariobangi Sharks, says his youthful team is for the future and there is no need to change it especially after finishing second in the SportPesa Premier League and securing CAF Confederation Cup football next season.

“You do not have to change a winning team. Most of the youngsters have done extremely well since I took over the coaching reins at the club and If there would be any changes, it will be beefing the team with one or two players,” said Mwalala.

The tactician said the Shield win has given his players confidence moving forward and especially the prospect of representing Kenya in the continental event for a second time.

“As you may have seen in the first 45 minute, Sharks dominated play while we deployed counter-attacks which yielded the two goals. We knew their weak points and this is what we exploited,” added Mwalala.

“It is not easy beating a very strong team like Sharks and I must commend my players for a job well done. This is a young team and will be the same one that will do duty in the CAF Confederation Cup as the players get used to the rigours of big competitions,” the coach said.

The tactician’s sentiments were affirmed when Bandari chairman Musa Hassan Musa said no player has announced their intentions of leaving the club.