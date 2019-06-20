Mutyambai orders all roadblocks removed

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai (pictured) has ordered the removal of traffic checkpoints and roadblocks on major highways to stem graft.

He said the mounting of what to many motorists had been turned into “unofficial toll stations”, will be only sanctioned by Regional Commanders after being justified and rationalised.

Mutyambai, however, said the commanders will have to ensure the discipline of officers at the roadblocks and warned that they will be held accountable for any misconduct by traffic officers, which goes unpunished under their command.

“This streamlining is already on course as confirmed by the number of checks currently in place from Mombasa to Malaba. We call upon all Kenyans of goodwill to support us by obeying the law and avoid corrupt activities on our roads,” he said in a statement signed by the deputy director of corporate communications Anthony Munga, on his behalf.

The police boss said public safety on the roads remains one of his top objectives.

“This calls for both parties not only to desist from corrupt activities on the road but also to stand against such by reporting them to relevant authorities,” he said.