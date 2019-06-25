Mutua vows to repair neglected statues in Nairobi

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has decried the neglect and disrepair of Tom Mboya and Dedan Kimathi statues in Nairobi.

He equated the statues’ condition to the current state of affairs in the country, which he attributed to focus on self-enrichment by leaders as opposed to service to the people.

The Machakos governor said he participated in formulating the policy for the construction of the statues as government spokesman with then Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura.

“I will personally repair and maintain the statues for as long as it takes or those concerned wake up from their slumber,” Mutua said.

He was speaking at the site of the statues where he said the hallmark of Third World governments is a state of disrepair, inefficiency and general apathy. He said he failed to understand leaders, who are busy jostling for positions of power in 2022 yet are currently unable to address the welfare of Kenyans. “That is why we need a wind of change come 2022. Kenyans deserve better,” he said.