Muslim faithful mark Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers, delicacies and entertainment

Families and friends come together to mark the end of holy month of Ramadhan with pomp, colour and feasts

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Muslim faithful across the country yesterday marked Eid Ul-Fitr after a month of fasting, with leaders calling for unity and co-existence for all Kenyans.

Morning prayers to start the ‘festival of breaking the fast’ were held across the country with worshippers thronging mosques and open grounds in Mombasa, Nairobi, Kisumu, Malindi, Eldoret, Nakuru and other towns for prayers.

Later, they joined families and friends for the celebrations where goats were slaughtered and banquets hosted for those who fulfilled fasting — which is one of the most important pillars of Islam. The festivities are expected to go on for one week.

In Mombasa, the prayers, which were attended by thousands of faithful led by Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar and Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya organising secretary Sheikh Khalifa Mohammed, were held at Ronald Ngala Primary School grounds.

Moon-sighting

The prayers were also attended by a host of politicians and government officials among them Governor Hassan Joho, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharrif, County Assembly Speaker Harub Khatri, former Jubilee gubernatorial seat candidate Suleiman Shahbal, Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Tourism counterpart Najib Balala.

The celebrations were, however, marked amid confusion about the start of Eid ul-Fitr as some began the fete on Tuesday. On Monday, Chief Kadhi chaired the moon-sighting committee in Mombasa and declared that fete would be celebrated yesterday, which was gazetted as a public holiday.

He urged Muslims to cultivate religious tolerance and embrace peaceful co-existence. He also asked the government to gazette Eid-Ul-Adha as a public holiday. Eid-Ul-Adha, also called the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ will be marked after two months.

Yesterday, Sheikh Khalifa urged Muslims to use the Eid festivities to share with the less-privileged in society. However, a section of the worshipers, led by Sheikh Abu Qatada and Yaasir Abdulkari of Munawarra in Majengo, held their Eid prayers at Tononoka Grounds on Tuesday morning, defying Chief Kadhi’s announcement that appeared to coincide with the government’s gazettement.

Pray for unity

But various political and religious leaders who converged at Ronald Ngala grounds alongside other worshipers yesterday, downplayed the controversies. Joho promised to bring all leaders together to get long-term solutions to the controversy.

He, however, said although it may be difficult to end the differences in totality since everyone is entitled to their opinion, Muslims should not allow the differences to tear them apart.

“We can never be perfect. We will always have these differences because God has created us this way. We are all bound to make mistakes. Yes everybody has his or her opinion but what is important is we should never allow this to break our unity,” Joho said in a press briefing after the prayers yesterday morning.

He asked Kenyans to pray for the unity of the nation. Sharrif said the differences and confusion during the Eid celebrations have always existed since the time of the founder of Islam Prophet Muhammad between 571 and 632 AD. He urged worshippers to shun complaints over the controversies saying such complaints are sinful.

“The differences have been there since the time of our Prophet Muhammad but we should not accept complaints around these issues because such complaints are worse than any sin,” said the Mvita MP.

The sighting of the moon marks the end of Ramadhan and start of the month of Shawwal whose first day is Eid ul-Fitr — feast of breaking of the fast. This is the only day of the month of Shawwal when Muslims are not allowed to fast.

Eid-Ul-Fitr, or Eid, as widely referred to, is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to signify the end of 30 or 29 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the month of Ramadhan.