Music: universal language

Rarely do artistes drawn from different backgrounds, genres and geographical locations encounter the chance to engage, exchange or blend diverse individual skills – all for the love of co-creating new compositions. EMMANUEL MWENDWA was at the Maisha concert in Ethiopia, where 12 musicians from Africa and Europe bridged different cultures

A dozen multi-instrumentalists and skillful music makers sifted painstakingly from two continents, converged in Addis Ababa – as headliner acts for the recent Maisha Afro-European Music Experiment concert. Irrefutably, the one-off performance marked a milestone in Africa’s seasonal live gigs scene, and also brought to life a common cliché, which proclaims music as the universal language for all mankind.

Renowned as the world’s third-highest capital city and for its role as African Union’s heartbeat, Addis Ababa – which in Ethiopian Amharic dialect, whimsically translates to ‘new flower’ city – hosted a congenial pool of multi-national musicians, culminating in a live concert.

Immense talent more or less sums up the scene at the ambitious performance. Each artiste’s individual brilliance displayed a well-orchestrated musical dialogue, adroitly merging percussive, wind and string instruments, and driven harmonious notes.

The podium, at the historic Ethiopian National Theatre’s spacious over 1,000-seater auditorium seemed littered by an array of a dozen-plus, some rare traditional, instruments. These ranged from the vintage one-string Ethiopian masinqo fiddle, an accordion, to the classical double bass guitar (still in use across Europe), a Polish flute, Malian 21-string kora and the mbira thumb piano from southern Africa.

POWER OF MUSIC

The artistes on showcase were percussionist Amine Kanzi (Morocco), Maryll Abbas on accordion (France), Zimbabwe’s Nancy Mutize aka Nasibo on mbira, saxophonist Fatime Songoro (Hungary/Tanzania) alongside Ethiopians masinqo player Haddis Alemayehu and pianist Samuel Yirga.

Others included woodwind player Michal Zak (Poland), drummer Tefo Mahola (South Africa), kora player Cherif Soumano (Mali), Maurizio Congiu (Italy) on double bass, guitarist Sebastien Giniaux (France) and bassist Shabani Ramadhani (Tanzania).

As the groundbreaking live concert got underway, the 12 artistes from Africa and Europe were each unwittingly perhaps, symbolic of the different cultures drawn together by the power of music. From the onset, the enriching melodies and songs performed stirred up packed audiences that graced the event, almost effortlessly cutting across age, social and even perceived class barriers.

A medley of the new compositions on the playlist included Pazion Stone – a four-minute, slow tempo duo showcase, blending the masinqo fiddle and classical accordion strains.

Next on to the podium, was solo-vocalist Nasibo’s honey-flavoured lyrical refrains, in a sextet piece titled Amarishona. As she played the mbira, her distinctive harmonies interspersed on ingenious layering of percussive elements with accordion, masinqo, bass and rhythm guitars.

The theme of music being a universal language rose to the fore against the backdrop of a two-week long residency, during which the participating artistes co-created new songs tailored for the live performance.

Curiously perhaps, these musicians had never met, nor previously known each other prior to this encounter. But over a fortnight, they were expected to share rehearsal spaces, seeking inspiration every day, to co-create varied new songs.

They were selected from a list of over 130 musicians and applicants for the exchange programme, which received entries from varied African countries inclusive Kenya, Europe and the Diaspora.

The residency, hosted at Addis Ababa’s Zoma Museum, did spawn forth subsequent compositions such as Anthem and Zoma. Both songs playfully merge saxophone, keyboard, double bass, and 21-string kora chords with African drums techniques, all arranged in harmony.

Numerous other melodies like the bubbly Kaziwai – a song performed by a quartet, was just as much thrilling as a hip-hop flavoured instrumental sextet piece executed with a flute, drums, masinqo, keyboard, bass and rhythm guitar riffs.

SOCIAL COHESION

Subsequent compositions such as Une Napolitaine à Paris, Dance in Unity, Samb-Ababa, Mudzimu Dzokai, Afro-Balk topped off with a heady solo kora set, struck an evident chord with audiences, eliciting a rapturous applause.

The different dozen instruments, notably featured on the concert’s encore track Ambassel Dance besides the project album’s title song Maisha – bringing all artistes jointly on stage, to wrap up the just over an hour-long mellow performances.

Besides communicating with their individual contemporary, classical or traditional instruments, the artistes were seamlessly speaking in a similar musical language. And indeed, the collaborative event’s highlight hinged on the need to spur utilisation of creative expressions like music to bridge an ever growing gap between different nationalities or cultures.

In attendance was the European Union’s Head of Delegation to the African Union, Ambassador Ranieri Sabatucci, who reiterated that culture has always been considered a key component of social and human development meant to foster economic growth and social cohesion.

“If culture was a market, it would be a worthwhile investment to buy stocks in Africa. The creative arts and industries are the next booming sector across the continent,” asserted the ambassador.

“This musical experiment is a clear demonstration of art being a bridge between different cultures. It is my hope that Maisha will in the long term inspire more partnerships between European and Africa’s creative industries,” he added.

NEW INSIGHTS

The sentiments were echoed by Ethiopian pianist/keyboardist Samuel Yirga, noting that such forums are crucial not only for an artiste’s personal growth, but also for learning new insights. “In the past, I have collaborated mostly with European-based musicians, and for many years, it has been my dream to work with different artistes from Africa, and my wish was finally granted,” enthused a visibly excited Yirga.

This event was a cultural rebirth and homecoming of sorts for accordionist Maryll Abass, who pointed out that incidentally, she grew up in parts of West Africa before eventual relocation back to France.

“Living in Paris exposes me to varied African musical influences, but this residency significantly opened up many enriching experiences, especially sharing and exchanging ideas with different artistes playing interesting traditional instruments,” remarked Maryll.

Besides co-creating original musical pieces, the Afro-European music experiment also entailed a series of one-off workshops in local schools situated across Addis Ababa.

The songs composed during the residency and skills exchange programme will further be featured in a documentary, but are currently being re-mixed, edited and due for recording in an LP/CD production.