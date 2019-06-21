Murunga keen on taking up Mean Machine assignment

Kenya Sevens tactician Paul Murunga is in line for appointment as the new University of Nairobi (UoN) Mean Machine head coach following his exit from Homeboyz.

The Homeboyz player and coach will not lead the Deejays in their forthcoming sevens series title defence following the recent appointment of new head coach Jason Hector from South Africa. Hector’s appointment has forced Murunga to plan a return to Mean Machine after over a decade’s absence.

“I will be available to lead Mean Machine in their sevens campaign. I am here to help because this is the right place with good talent and I will make frequent visits while the University decide on the way forward,” said Murunga in an exclusive with People Sport.

Older clubs

The tactician previously donned the Machine jersey before moving to KCB and later formed Homeboyz rugby club with the help of Homeboyz CEO Mike Rabar alongside a couple of players who helped him steer the team to disappointing older clubs in the local rugby scene.

Turning up for his first session at the UoN grounds on Wednesday evening, Murunga kick started by introducing a couple of drills and his ideas and plans for the team in the upcoming local sevens series to be kicked off by the inaugural Kakamega sevens at the Bull Ring, the home of western Bulls on July 20.

His approval is, however, pending as talks are still in place to officially appoint a first university rugby coach to counter challenging times having suffered a second historic Kenya cup relegation whilst the club is yet to lift a first sevens title. The best display by the blue and white stripped varsity students in the sevens version of the game was a runners-up finish.

Homeboyz new coach conducted trials on June 1 and will take charge of the team ahead of the local 7s circuit where the local sevens champs will be on a hunt for the overall championship title in the first season Murunga will be missing in action as the Deejays tactician.