Mulee tells Stars coach not to take orders from anyone

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Former Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has challenged current boss Sébastien Migne to be bold and not to be influenced when he names his final 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) due in Egypt next month.

Migne drew the ire of a section of football fans when he named his provisional squad early this month, with the inclusion of two Kariobangi Sharks goalkeepers and striker Masoud Juma, who has been inactive for months, particularly not received well.

Part of the team has already hit camp with the rest set to join next week before they depart for a three-week camp in France after which Migne will whittle down the squad ahead of their departure to Egypt.

While admitting this is the best squad the country has assembled in many years, Mulee says poor selection might come to haunt the nation’s high expectations of making past the group stages, for the first time ever.

“I think Jesse Were should have been in the team, and maybe a junior goalkeeper from the lower division should have been included in the squad for exposure. I think David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’s omission is justified, he is yet to hit top form and there are better players presently in that position,” said Mulee.

“I was once an assistant coach under the late Reinhard Fabish, the coach said one thing that stuck to date, Kenya has 50 million coaches, but I remain the head coach. That was powerful, I hope Migne, too can stand his position,” he added.

“I want the coach to have good balance in the team, be it in defence, midfield or attack. That is what will bring the best out of the country,” said Mulee, the last coach to lead Kenya to Afcon 15 years ago.

“During my time, most of the players were local based. It was puzzling seeing them get star struck with El Hadji Diouf, who was supposed to be their opponent. To a larger extent, we are returning as near equals,” he said.

Mulee believes Kenya can make it past the group stages if they manage a victory against Algeria and draw with Tanzania.

“Four points is the magic number. They will be enough for one to advance and that is why I feel the fixtures are favourable. I feel the final match against Senegal will not matter a lot,” he concluded.