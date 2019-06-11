Muhuri revives case challenging 2017 repeat presidential poll

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The legality of the 2017 repeat presidential elections has been put in the spotlight again, after a civil society group claimed the poll was unlawful.

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) alleged that three Court of Appeal judges who suspended a judgment that had declared the appointment of 290 Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officers illegal did not hold any sitting to arrive at the decision.

In a petition which has since been dismissed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Muhuri alleges that justices Erastus Githinji, Martha Koome and Fatuma Sichale never met physically to deliberate on the matter as required by the law.

“Without holding any sitting, they quashed the ruling. They arbitrarily issued the orders,” said Muhuri chairman Khelef Khalifa.

Muhuri says it has now written to the JSC again to have the case re-evaluated, failure to which they will challenge the judgement in court.

Addressing a press conference in Mombasa, Khalifa sensationally claimed the said judgement was written by then Court of Appeal president Paul Kihara and given to the three judges to sign.

“The independence of the Judiciary is being dented by the fact that the conduct of Justices Githinji, Koome and Sichale is not being investigated,” he said.