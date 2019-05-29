Mudavadi proposes authority to manage ballooning debt

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi yesterday reiterated the need for a public debt management authority to keep government borrowing in check.

In what he called a “State of the Nation” address ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations on Saturday, Mudavadi decried Kenya’s ballooning public debt.

He said while the debt was about to hit the Sh6 trillion mark, there was no evidence to show that the money had benefited Kenyans.

The former Finance Minister said the body should be named Independent Public Debt Management Authority, with the mandate of monitoring and evaluating the public debt.

“The mandate of the authority should include reviewing and making policy recommendations to best manage public debt,” Mudavadi said. He said countries like Ireland had established such an entity.

Mudavadi defended his stance on corruption and called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to address the issue of State officers hiding public money in their personal accounts.

“Why are people accused of stealing from the public coffers still sitting in the Cabinet,” he posed. He also called on the Jubilee administration to address youth unemployment, saying close to 8.5 million youths countrywide who are unemployed feel neglected by the government which they voted for overwhelmingly.

“Why are so many youths unemployed? Does this government even care about their welfare,” he said. Mudavadi urged President Kenyatta to address the controversy over the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum. He called for dialogue where stakeholders are allowed to air their views independently and without coercion.