MP wants President to write off Helb loans

Hillary Mageka @PeopelDailyKe

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to write off Sh6.8 billion debts owed Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

In statement yesterday, Owino said since taking office in 2013, Uhuru has written off over Sh2.4 billion in debts owed by coffee farmers, adding that he should extend the same to Helb defaulters. Recently, the State secured Sh20 billion to write off debts owed by the national carrier Kenya Airways.

“It is common practice for this government to write off debts in areas with significant impact on the economy. I put forward that nothing has greater impact on the national economy than unemployment,” Owino, a former University of Nairobi student leader said in a letter addressed to the Head of State.

“One of the biggest contributors to unemployment is the inability of young people to get jobs due to Helb debts and numerous other requirements that require money.”

In comparison to the coffee debt and the KQ debt, Owino said hundreds of thousands of university graduates, most of whom remain unemployed, will benefit from the settlement.