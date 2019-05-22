MP vows to fight directive

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

The National Assembly Committee on Trade chair Kanini Kega (pictured) has called into question the ban on importation of second-hand vehicle spare parts.

Kega, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kieni, marvelled at the speed at which Kenya National Bureau of Standards issued the ban, finding the move not only irrational but malicious.

He said that foresight is needed when making some decisions considering that dealers have put millions of shillings into the trade, which if lost would deal a blow to their financial stability.

Different issues

“We will not allow some government agencies to issue directives touching on trade without giving thought to immediate and future implications,”Kega said.

He further said that the government should only outlaw importation of used spare parts once the country attains the capacity to manufacture quality and affordable parts.

“It is only a small group of Kenyans that can afford to buy brand new spare parts due to prohibitive prices. We cannot, therefore, close doors to ordinary motorists to go for what is affordable,”he said.