Move the soul…

My first understanding of motorcycles was a scene in a comedy film wherein a doctor referred to motorcyclists as organ donors. It was raining and the doctor somberly looked outside and calmly reassured the terminal patient that soon he would have a fresh kidney, and a liver if he liked.

What I took from that brief yet impactful scene was that two wheels were dangerous and therefore best avoided. From that day I decided that I would rather have a bath in hydrochloric acid than sit on a motorcycle.

When boda-boda came onto the scene I adamantly refused to take one anywhere, preferring the assured stability and safety of two feet firmly planted on the ground. Because I am not a fit man, I arrived everywhere out of breath and drenched in sweat, but it was better than arriving dead.

I have often berated riders as suicide enthusiasts. Maddest of all are boda-boda riders, who will carry two helmets but wear none while swerving between oncoming buses, all the while half blind as dust and bugs fly into their eyes.

But despite all the facts and figures and nduthi jokes, I find myself in possession of a motorcycle. I once wrote that buying a car is an emotional decision, made by the heart. We just use our minds and marketing gibberish to justify the decision. It is true of every petrolhead who has ever bought a car.

It is the same with motorcycles, only more intense on account of the risk factor. Modern cars come with four-wheel drive, traction control and thousands of sensors ensure no matter how hostile the conditions or severely lacking in talent you are, the chance of crashing, even at unreasonable speeds, is slim to none.

Even less that you will be injured. No so with bikes. With a bike everything is a risk, even standing still a bike is prone to crash. It rains a bit and its prone to crash; you brake aggressively, it’s prone to crash.

You are constantly on the very edge and it is deeply satisfying ever time you end a journey without crashing. You get none of that in a car. Even Lewis Hamilton, currently driving the Mercedes W10, the absolute pinnacle of anything on four wheels, recently admitted that two wheels are better at satisfying his insatiable need for speed.

But that’s not all because motorcycles also instantly make you attractive. I have the aesthetic appeal of a baboon and yet even with my smoky 125cc two-stroke, I am constantly turning down offers to take girls on a ride.

(Bike is a single-seater so I can’t legally do it.) Gentlemen trust me on this; if you like girls you need to be on two wheels, anything but a boda-boda is guaranteed to work. Even a scooter will make an artsy hippy type girl hot and bothered for you.

I used to think it was the fame that made girls love movie stars until I started riding and found out that they all ride motorcycles. Starting with Steve McQueen all the way to George Clooney, Idris Elba, Brad Pitt and the rest of the A-list. Anyone who doesn’t use Harvey Weinstein’s tactics to get women in Hollywood is a motorcyclist. Keanu Reeves even has his own motorcycle company.

And don’t get me started on biker chicks. Ladies, forget about make-up and fancy expensive hairstyles or that sexy outfit, if you want to be instantly irresistible to all men at all times, ditch the handbag for a helmet. Nothing compares to a girl on a bike. In my mind, they are sexy interplanetary princesses riding on mechanised unicorns.

Riders understand why we ride but try explaining this even to a car enthusiast and you might as well be a drug addict explaining the benefits of having cocaine for breakfast.

Until you swing one leg over the saddle and twist the throttle you can never intimately understand what it means to ride! Or how deep your trust in traction is for you to lean into a corner. And no, being a pillion passenger, disdainfully known as a backpack in the rider community, doesn’t even come close.

The best, albeit somewhat crass explanation I can conjure up to compare riding to driving, is to contrast matrimonial missionary copulation with a drunken romp in the backseat of a car with a girl you just met. It’s just more exciting, and therefore better in every little single way.

Sure, the risks are higher but the experience is stratospheric. When you grab the handlebar and twist the throttle, the bike grabs back, right into your heart and twists your soul. And you then you just want to ride until you can’t ride no more.