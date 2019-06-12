More bodies in Hungary boat tragedy.

Budapest, Tuessday

Four more bodies have been recovered after salvage crews raised the wreck of a tourist boat that sank on the Danube in Budapest last month.

A floating crane raised The Mermaid to the surface, allowing divers to enter. The boat was carrying South Korean tourists when it was hit by a cruise ship and capsized, killing 20 people and leaving eight missing.

Recovery efforts by Hungarian and South Korean teams have been hampered by high water levels in the Danube. Footage from the scene on Tuesday morning showed the cabin and upper deck of the boat emerge from the water and divers carry out a search for victims still trapped inside.

The four bodies recovered have not been formally identified, but they are believed to be those of the boat’s Hungarian captain and three South Koreans including a six-year-old girl – the only child to die in the accident.

Another four people are believed to still be missing. After the ship was raised, a police spokesman said search efforts would be doubled to find them. -BBC