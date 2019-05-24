More accolades for Oktay as he is named April’s finest

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay has been named April’s Coach of The Month by Sports Journalists Association of Kenya in conjunction with Fidelity Insurance.

Oktay, who guided Gor to a record-extending 18th league title and his first with the club on Wednesday, was feted yesterday, clinching his second gong having been awarded in February.

The Turk guided K’Ogalo to five wins, two draws and a walkover in what was a busy April that also included two CAF Confederation Cup matches against Morocco’s RSB Berkane in the quarter-finals.

Walk in the park

“This is a fair reward for a difficult job. I’m happy for what my team accomplished in such a busy month,” said Oktay, who reckoned that some of the wins came under difficult circumstances such as poor officiating and match venues.

“We have dropped points against teams sitting lower in the table but for the big games, there was no competition. We prepared for the big teams but they turned out to be a walk in the park,” he added.

Gor kicked off the month with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nzoia Sugar in Kisumu on April 1 before beating Sony Sugar 3-2 two days later.

A1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz was followed by a similar score line against Ulinzi Stars. Oktay’s charges then squeezed one past Bandari before they were awarded a walkover against now relegated Mount Kenya. They followed it up with a 2-0 win over Tusker and a 2-1 triumph against Ulinzi Stars.