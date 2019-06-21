Mogonga, Nyakach Girls start Nyanza Region championships on a high

Defending champions Mogonga PAG and Nyakach Girls got off to a flying start as Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association (NRSSSA) Term Two Ball Games started at Kisumu Boys High School yesterday.

Mogonga PAG, volleyball boys’ defending champions and Nyakach Girls (football U19, netball and volleyball girls) kicked off their title defence on a clean slate beating their respective opponents with ease.

Mogonga handed Thurdibuoro and Riomego volleyball lessons beating them in 3-0 straight sets. Ageng’a also recorded two wins beating Riomego 3-0 and Thurdibuoro 3-1 while Pool B witnessed shocking results as former regional and national champions Sengera SDA and former regional champions Ambira Boys lost their opening matches. Sengera lost 3-0 to St Joseph’s as Ambira lost 3-1 to Oriwo Boys.

Maximum points

In the girls’ category, holders Nyakach collected maximum points by recording back-to-back wins against Lwak Girls and Sironga Girls, winning the two ties with 3-0 straight sets.

In the day’s other volleyball girls’ matches, first timers St Vincent Omwari stunned regulars Sironga in 3-0 straight sets but could not match Lwak Girls, losing 3-0, while in Pool B, Koru 2 v Sega picked a hard fought 3-2 win over Koru as Magare recorded similar victory over Mabera Girls.

In netball, Nyakach Girls overpowered Mokomoni 46-3 to kick off their title defence on a high as Mogonga beat Nyarach 21-12 while in Pool B, last year’s runners-up Kobala beat Kadika 37-9 as former champions Obambo edged out Mwai Abiero 17-12.

In football U19 girls, defending champions Nyakach Girls hammered St Mathias Mulumba 11-0 while Hawinga beat Ototo 3-1. In the boys’ category, the battle for the new U19 champions looked tight as draws reigned. Kisumu Day drew 0-0 Barding, Gesero and Awasi also drew nil-all, Tom Mboya 2 vs 2 Koderobara battled a 2-2 draw with Agoro Sare the only winner in the opening matches, beating Nyakongo from Nyamira 3-1.