Ministry starts inspection of book distribution in schools

Brian Musyoka

Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha has launched a countrywide inspection of book distribution in schools.

Addressing journalists at Urban Primary School in Embu town Friday where the process kicked off, Prof Magoha said the extended deadline for distribution lapsed on Thursday and warned of dire consequences to publishers who will be found to have missed it.

“By and large, the majority of the books have been provided in schools but we will continue with spot checks countrywide,” he said.

He, at the same time, reiterated his faith in the Competency Based Curriculum saying it will equip children with necessary skills for the future.

The CS appealed to students to stop destroying school infrastructure and undermining the education system as this may deny them access to quality education.

“I ask students not to engage in acts that undermine education by destroying infrastructure and making it impossible for us to empower them,” he said.