Millions now face starvation, shows food lobby study

At least eight million people in the country are facing hunger, starvation, malnutrition and possible death. According to data by Food Bank Kenya, an organisation that donates food to the starving Kenyans, North Eastern and Eastern Kenya bear the brunt of the natural catastrophe.

The data also showed that older people, aged 65 years and above, are disproportionately affected. Organisation director Moses Nyoro said certain conditions associated with old age, such as decreased physical strength and disability can aggravate their situation.

The data, collected from different parts of the country such as Mombasa, Rift Valley, Central, Eastern and Western regions show that older people face particular challenges during humanitarian crises.

While Kenya currently has about two million older people representing about four per cent of the total population, the older population is projected to increase to about nine million by year 2050 to make up for approximately nine per cent of the total population.

Speaking at Githogoro village in Kiambaa, Kiambu county, Nyoro who led a delegation of well-wishers in donating food items to elderly persons living in slums, said the government needs to review food security policies to alleviate more hunger-strikes.

Nyoro who decried lack of adequate research on the outcomes of drought and measures of alleviating effects of natural disasters on older people, called for food growing through irrigation policies.

“Food sustainability is part of the government’s Big Four agenda and this needs to be closely monitored. It’s saddening that many Kenyans including, animals, have to starve during droughts. Imagine people going without meals for weeks, this should be worked on urgently,” he said.

The official also urged government to expose the elderly to food security, consumption of food with high nutritional value and access to resources for food production.

“The elderly are the caregivers left behind to nurture children, the sick and peers when families and communities go in search of greener pastures. They are a vital source of motivation and encouragement during tough times and should not be ignored,” he said.

The elderly villagers accused the government of delaying their Inua Jamii funds. They called for an overhaul of the system to accommodate all senior citizens.