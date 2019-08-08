Millionaires Casino set to be re-opened at Two Rivers mall

The Millionaires Casino, a state of the art casino set to revolutionize the gaming industry is set for a comeback at the end of this month, 31st August 2019, at the Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi.

Dubbed the biggest launch ever in the gaming world in East Africa, the event will be graced by key people in the gaming industry and corporate world and is expected to attract renowned international acts who will entertain the guests.

Following the closure of the casino five years ago that resulted from the Westgate Mall terrorist attack, Millionaires Casino returns with class and sophistication for the gaming lovers who want to have a Las Vegas kind of gaming experience, right within East Africa’s largest city, Nairobi.

The Casino will be partnering with Kenya’s best Mix of music, Capital Limited Group, a brand that is unrivalled in organizing and executing such corporate events.

“This is a timely comeback for us in the industry and the country, especially with the rising cases of unemployment. Millionaires Casino will create job opportunities for youths in various capacities, Millionaires Casinos’ Country Manager, Mr. Atilla Torok said.

Mr. Torok continued, “It has always been the Casino’s objective, to ensure our clients benefit from mind boggling prizes, in an amazingly entertaining environment.

The Casino will be located at the expansive Two Rivers Mall and will offer a luxurious environment for its valued players within its state of the art facility.

-About Millionaires Casino-

Millionaires Casino Nairobi is part of the internationally recognized Millionaires Gaming Africa Group operating casinos worldwide.

The brand portrays the “Millionaires” theme through the elegance of black and gold, rich wood interiors, sophisticated furniture and bold chandeliers creating an ambiance that is truly fit for a millionaire.

Our mission in Kenya is to offer the “Millionaires Experience” to the public, the biggest casino in East and Central Africa, along with exquisite decor, exceptional service and the latest gaming technology on the market.

The Casino is always aiming to give guests the best experience, in terms of service, entertainment and beneficial packages.

Millionaires Casino is the place to be in Nairobi.