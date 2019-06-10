Microsoft pegs AI for Africa’s development

A White Paper released by Microsoft in April highlights the gaps that Artificial Intelligence can fill for a better country

Sandra Wekesa @AndayiSandra

The prospect of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is thrilling in many countries. It further conjures the kind of innovative developments we see in science and fiction. Also, it makes most Africans believe that AI can be able to fasttrack developments as opposed to any kind of technology ever invented.

However, the same kind of experience doesn’t work in Africa; fear still remains the biggest problem. Consequently, in a move that further cements the commitment of making AI accessible to every individual and organisation, Microsoft, alongside Strathmore University and Access Partnership, launched the AI for Good’ event series. The partnership aims to explore how the country can make optimum use of AI, in a manner that will positively impact economic and social growth, development, and inclusion.

To ensure Africans can access the full potential of this technology, Microsoft commissioned Access Partnership, a leading technology consultancy, with the elaboration of a White Paper titled Artificial

Intelligence for Africa: An Opportunity for Growth, Development, and Democratisation.

The paper highlights the significant opportunities that AI can bring the continent and identifies risks and challenges associated with the technology. It also offers recommendations as to the type of framework that countries should consider in order to maximise the benefits and reach of AI.

“AI provides more incredibility; already there are institutions established to help skill up resources, therefore, we need developers and engineers and this will create so many opportunities. There are various applications that will be able to help farmers access jobs as well as enhance their capabilities of working just anywhere that is fit for them,” says Sebuh Haileleul, Microsoft East Africa, General Manager.

He adds that Africans need to play a major role in the design process of all this and to promote openness and transparency as power is in data.

Potential for better

Winnie Karanu, Business Development and Programme Manager at Microsoft, adds that AI has the potential to enhance productivity and growth by expanding opportunities in key sectors for Kenya and the wider continent. These, according to the White Paper, include agriculture, healthcare, financial services, and government services.

“Through providing workers, entrepreneurs, and organisations with access to high-quality digital tools, they will be empowered to compete at a global level and be at the forefront of economic transformation.

Success of implementation will depend on the ability of governments to foster collaboration among all stakeholders — state and civil society, academia, industry, and national and international stakeholders. If all parties embrace the challenges of AI, Kenya will reap the benefits of a vibrant AI ecosystem,” she says.

On his part, Ahmed El Essawi, Government Affairs Manager, Microsoft Middle East, and Africa, highlighted the importance of the partnership saying, “Creating awareness around the new frontier that AI will bring to Kenya is the main focus to taking the country to a better place.

Showcasing Microsoft’s role as an ally for stakeholders within the Kenyan corporate sphere and ensuring its citizens can benefit from the full potential that AI technologies bring with it will only mean that ultimately, some of the region’s most pervasive problems will be addressed head-on.

Favourable space

Further, Isaac Rutenberg, Director for Intellectual Property and Information Technology Law at Strathmore University expressed that the institution is excited to provide a platform and environment for these discussions to take place.

“Digital Transformation and AI are topics that need to be unpacked in a favourable space, bringing stakeholders, government officials and policymakers together for knowledge sharing should be a vital thing.” AI presents a crucial and important opportunity for the continent.