Michira to use Mumias meeting as part of Africa Games preps

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

A large number of Kenya sprinters who took part in the 2019 IAAF World Relays in Yokohama, Japan have opted out of this weekend’s second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meet at Mumias Complex citing fatigue.

Sprinter Neviah Michira, who was part of the women’s 4×400 relay team, has, however, confirmed she will be using the meet as part of her preparations for next month’s trials for the All Africa Games slated for Rabat, Morocco in August.

The trials are scheduled for June 19-20 in Nairobi and the sprinter, who is attached to the Kenya Prisons department, says the experiences gained from Japan will be beneficial as she works to better her time.

Learning opportunity

“The World Relays was only my second international event with the national team which was a big learning opportunity,” said the athlete, attached to the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

“My focus is to lower my time to 52 seconds in 400m and eventually to 51. With that, I think I can qualify for the world championships in Doha, Qatar,” added Michira who has personal best of 53.10.

In-form Hellen Syombua, who she defeated in the national trials for the Africa Championships last year, is one of the athletes that motivate Michira.

“I won silver in Asaba, Nigeria in my first event for the country. That got me thinking there is more I can offer. I want to work hard to get to the level of Syombua for example, who has a personal best of 51.7,” said Michira, who plans to double in 200m and 400m in Mumias.

Top honours

Meanwhile, World U-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto has vowed to go for top honours in his specialty race in Mumias.

“There is a lot at stake this year so I think a number of elite runners will turn up. For me, the race will be important as I want to keep fit for the trials,” said the junior athlete, who will face the likes of Mathew Kisorio.