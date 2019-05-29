Merkel party war escalates

Berlin, Tuesday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s favoured successor plunged into a new social media storm Tuesday, with her apparent call for limits to free speech around elections stoking further anger rather than put down a raging youth-led YouTube revolt.

The comment by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer came after her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its centre-left coalition partner SPD suffered their worst scores in Sunday’s European election.

The CDU, in particular, had been put on the back foot in the days leading up to the polls as 70 YouTube stars urged voters to punish the party for its failure to take adequate action to halt global warming.

Addressing the debacle on Monday night, Kramp-Karrenbauer called for checks on the online influencers, saying that if 70 newspaper editors had made a concerted call to boycott parties ahead of an election, that would be classed “clearly as propaganda”. – AFP