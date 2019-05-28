Menstruation: What’s really pushing Kenyan women to despair?

Lilian Kaivilu @liliankaivilu

Early 2019, a shortage of tampons in local shops caused a stir in mainstream and social media. The shortage was blamed on Kenya Revenue Authority clearance delays and challenges in supply of raw materials.

Retailing between Sh140 and Sh250 per pack, tampons are some of the menstrual products used by middle and upper-middle class women, according to Menstrual Health in Kenya Country Landscape Analysis, a study done by FSG and sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

While many women can neither access nor are aware of any form of menstrual products, others simply cannot afford the essential commodity. Despite the government’s pledge to provide sanitary pads to girls in all public schools in Kenya, the report indicates that 42 per cent of Kenyan girls still do not access the same. And with their limited options, they rely on well-wishers and non-governmental organisations to obtain these products.

School role

Joyce Odhiambo is one such girl. She has been using reusable sanitary towels given to her in 2017 by Garden of Hope Foundation, a community-based organisation based in Kibera, Nairobi. Besides the supply of menstrual products, the 19-year-old says she has received education on menstrual hygiene. She says the three-piece set of sanitary towels was to last three years. “By end of this year, it will have expired. But it has saved me a lot of money,” she adds.

School-based programmes, according to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), remain the best option in reaching more than 500 million primary school children across the globe. According to United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), one in every 10 girls in Africa misses school during menstruation.

On average, a pack of eight sanitary pads in Nairobi costs between Sh50 and Sh200 depending on the brand. With no consistent source of income, Odhiambo says the reusable sanitary towel has saved her a lot of money. “All I need is a piece of bar soap to wash them. This costs me about Sh20 and can last up to three months since I use the bar soap strictly for this purpose.”

With some education on menstrual hygiene, Odhiambo is confident that she is practising the right standards in using the towels. “It is a beautiful experience for any woman; but only if she has the right education and products to cater for menstruation. Since I learnt that menstruation is a natural cycle and a beautiful thing for any woman, I view it as any normal process in my body,” she says.

However, this is not the story for hundreds of girls across the country that cannot afford menstrual products. To others, menstruation is a time for isolation from their families and community as it is still considered ‘unclean’.

Camilla Wirseen, founder of the Cup Foundation, an organisation that provides sustainable menstrual cups and comprehensive education on sexuality and reproductive health, emphasises on the need for proper education on the different menstrual products. “The uptake of the menstrual cup depends a lot on education. There is need for education, not just to the girls, but also to teachers and parents,” she says.

The FSG study also found that provision of sanitary pads and menstrual cups to girls aged 14-16 reduced prevalence of sexually transmitted infections such as bacterial vaginosis.

Question of cost

Although some women cite financial constraints as a key hindrance to their choice of menstrual products, Wirseen says the menstrual cup is quite affordable. “It can be used for 10 years. All one needs is to properly clean by boiling it in a clean tin,” she says. The cup can last up to 12 hours and does not require soap to wash. She, however, laments that some misconceptions associated with the use of the menstrual cup have scared many women from using it.

But with a cost of between Sh2,500 and Sh3,500, and with a life span of up to 10 years, the menstrual cup may save many girls the otherwise unaffordable cost of alternative menstrual products. For instance, a girl who would use one packet of disposable sanitary pads at Sh50 every month will use Sh600 per year, amounting to Sh6,000 in 10 years.

Stella Nekesa, a resident of Bombolulu in Kibera, completed her secondary education in 2018. She has used the reusable sanitary towels since then. “Unlike most disposable pads, the reusable pad is heavy and does not soak fast. I find it convenient especially overnight,” she explained. In order to wash the cloth, Nekesa says she uses a piece of bar soap. “But you cannot wash the pad with hot water as it will lose its quality,” she says.

In order to address the existing gaps in Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in the country, Mercy Miriti, Chief Executive Officer WASH Alliance Kenya, says there is need to ensure that all actors communicate standard messages on MHM to their beneficiaries through proper coordination at all levels of governance.

“There is also need for continuous sensitisation on menstruation to ensure that everyone understands the facts about menstruation,” says Miriti. She opines that including MHM in the school curriculum will enable children understand the changes to expect as they grow up and approach puberty.

Every woman should be able to make a choice on the products that they want to use to manage their menstruation. “Just as condoms are easily accessible, it should be a priority to make a variety of sanitary products accessible and an affordable price to all women and girls regardless of their religion, age, cultural background and social status,” says Miriti.

Policy

These gaps in proper menstrual health management have been the focus of the draft National Menstrual Hygiene Management Policy 2016, which sought to harmonise the procedures of MHM. The policy, set to be launched today, but delayed for unknown reasons, acknowledges the constraints girls and women face when it comes to menstruation.

Besides lack of access to menstrual products, the policy highlights that the perpetuation of myths and fallacies surrounding the natural occurring phenomenon has shown the need for programmes that integrate learning and practice of MHM.

Among the issues the policy wants to achieve include providing a legal and social-cultural guidelines for MHM information and services as well as collecting information and data on MHM in Kenya. These objectives would be achieved through inclusion of information in reproductive health and hygiene education materials, improving capacity of healthcare workers and teachers as well as the advocate for increased budgetary allocation for MHM-related sectors in the country.