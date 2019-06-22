McRae sets timeline to emulate rally champion dad.

ERICSON KIPRONO

In five years time, youngster McRae Kimathi (pictured), 24, hopes to achieve all there is to achieve on the KNRC front, including second tier titles and ultimately top positions.

McRae is determined to battle his way up the racing ladder and onto the KNRC summit- following in the footsteps of dad Phineas, a former rally champion and CEO of Kasarani based WRC Safari Project.

McRae is among over 50 local and foreign drivers entered for the July 5-7 Safari Rally which will be run as a candidate event of the World Rally Championship (WRC) this year.

As McRae would put it: “being a second generation driver has its advantages and disadvantages. “When you are a second generation driver people try to compare you with your predecessors and expect a lot more from you.

The one thing you will benefit from being second generation is you live your life in an environment laden with all sorts of competition machines and you get to learn a lot more from your seniors,” said McRae, adding: “Our Safari Rally preps are going well. I just need to work on my fitness levels.

In terms of car preparations, we are okay and good to go. What I truly want to achieve is to finish the event and gain valuable experience. The essence is getting more seat time. The car is being prepared by Motor Atrep which is run by Adil Khan. Adil is an old hand in the trade and has done a good job on the car so far- it looks fantastic”

McRae’s first event was Machakos 2015 but his first Safari came in 2016 but he crashed out and resorted to Autocross racing in a bid to gain experience. In 2017, McRae finished second in the autocross championship and fourth in 2018. KNRC but it’s a steep learning curve for now, “he said.