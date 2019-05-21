Mbappe scoops Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards

Paris, Monday @PeopleSports11

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain were the big winners at the Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels (UNFP) Football Awards Ceremony, with the wonderkid named Ligue 1 Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

He was joined by five team-mates in the Team of the Year, including Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Neymar, although the Brazilian was not in attendance.

Lille duo Nicolas Pepe and stopper Mike Maignan, left-back Ferland Mendy and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon and Strasbourg’s Kenny Lala completed the line-up.

Mbappe, who finished as Ligue 1 top scorer with 30 goals, became the first player to be given the young player award for three successive seasons.

He was first awarded it after winning Ligue 1 with Monaco in 2017 and retained it last season. Mbappe, who was presented with his award by Didier Drogba, said: ‘All the nominees have showed that they have talent.

‘I want to thank my team-mates, the coach (Thomas Tuchel), who has given me the confidence I needed this year, and the club, who have kept me on the right path after the World Cup and allowed me to achieve big things.

‘I am the first and only player to win this title three times and making history is something I like doing.’ Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema was named as the best French player in a foreign league, while Ligue 1 Goal of the season when to former Chelsea striker Loic Remy.

Maignan, naturally, scooped the best goalkeeper award, with his boss Christophe Galtier named coach of the year. -DAILYMAIL