Matiang’i hints at plan to address Eid date confusion

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has hinted at plans by the government to intervene in resolving perennial row over Eid-ul-Fitr date controversies.

He assured Muslim faithful that the government will work with their leaders to seek a permanent solution to address the inconsistencies over the date.

Speaking at the Eid Baraza in Mombasa where he was chief guest on Thursday, Matiang’i said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wish was to have the confusion ended for the unity of the Muslim community.

He said he had extensively consulted with Chief Kadhi before declaring Wednesday this week a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr.

Just like in previous years, this year’s Eid celebrations were marred by confusion. Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar chaired the moon sighting committee in Mombasa on Monday, and declared that Idd Ul Fitr would be celebrated on Wednesday.

However, a section of the faithful defied the announcement as they held their Eid prayers at Tononoka grounds on Tuesday morning.

Tourism CS Najib Balala called on Muslims to respect the office of the Chief Kadhi to end the controversies.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharrif said they were pushing for amendment of laws guide the Muslim holidays with a view to ending the confusion.

“We are working to amend laws that guide Chief Kadhi to solve the confusion over moon sighting. We cannot keep on with this trend of people defying Chief Kadhi’s announcement every other time,” he said.

Governor Hassan Joho had also promised to bring all Muslim leaders together to look for long-term solutions to the old controversy.