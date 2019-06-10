Marathon coach confident of gold in Qatar as conditions are spelt out

Ericsson Kiprono @PeopleSports

Coach Joseph Cheromei is confident the selected Kenyan marathon team to the World championship in Doha, Qatar later this year will perform well despite the looming adverse weather conditions in the Qatari capital.

“I have real confidence in the named team. One of them will win the gold, though I cannot tell who it will be. It is a strong team and when we kick off our training on August 22 to September 25 we will get to polish the finer details and be ready for the championships,” said Cheromei.

This year’s marathon races are set to be held at midnight owing to high temperatures in Doha, and Cheromei has played down the changes insisting that they will prepare adequately for the challenge that awaits them.

“It will be the first time that a marathon race is being held at midnight in a World Championship because of the weather. We will therefore have to adapt accordingly by training under similar conditions,” said Cheromei.

Kenya will be out to retain the men’s title with the defending champion Geoffrey Kirui leading Kenya’s contingent that includes Berlin Marathon runner-up Amos Kipruto, two- time Paris Marathon champion Paul Lonyangata, Laban Korir, and Ernest Ngeno. In the women team two -time world champion Edna Kiplagat, Visiline Jepkesho, Sally Chepyego and Ruth Jepngetich.

The nine athletes named in the Kenya team, have been asked to forfeit any other race from now to October in order to focus on the World Championships.

The women marathon will be held on the opening day of the competition on September 27, while the men’s race is slated for October 5. Both races will be held at midnight owing to the hot and humid Doha climate.

The team however, will be allowed to race one-half marathon and one 10km road race to gauge their preparedness in the course of their training.

Kiplagat, 40, won back-to-back world titles in 2011 and 2013. She finished fifth in 2015 and returned to the podium in 2017, taking the silver medal in London.

The 2:19:50 runner says she hopes a win in Doha will help her bid to make the team to the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

“Winning a third world title will certainly put me up there and boost my chance to make the Olympic team. I hope the training will go on well,” said Kiplagat.

Chepngetich won in Istanbul last year in 2:18:35 and then took the Dubai Marathon title earlier this year in 2:17:08, moving to third on the world all-time list.

Chepyego earned the bronze medal at the 2014 World Half Marathon Championships and set a marathon bets time of 2:23:15 last year.

For Jepkesho, a former Paris and Rotterdam winner, she has a personal best time of 2:21:37.