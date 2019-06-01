Mane leads Teranga Lions Afcon squad

Senegal have released a preliminary 25-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations(Afcon), with Sadio Mane the star of Aliou Cisse’s side.

The Liverpool attacker was the joint-top scorer in last season’s Premier League campaign with 22 goals. He is expected to feature in his side’s UEFA Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

As reported by Football 365, Cisse’s inclusion of Bursaspor forward, Henri Saivet is the biggest shock of the list, given the forward hasn’t represented the Teranga Lions since a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina in March 2018.

Valenciennes left-back Saliou Ciss has also been recalled to the side after a year-long absence dating back to the Fifa World Cup in Russia. The biggest absentee in the provisional list is Cheick Ndoye who misses out with ligament damage.

Also omitted from the squad are Khadim Ndiaye, Elhadji Pape Diaw, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Ibrahim Mbaye, Opa Nguette, Assane Diousse, Amath, Habib Diallo and Racine Coly.

Cisse’s team has been drawn in Group C and will start the tournament against Tanzania on June 23, before games against Algeria and Kenya on June 27 and July 1 respectively. -GOAL