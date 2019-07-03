Man convicted of robbing cop saved from gallows

A man who violently robbed an Administration Policeman in Machakos town 10 years ago has escaped the death sentence but will now serve 20 years in prison.

The Court of Appeal extended mercy to Joseph Mutuku Mutisya since the complainant, Richard Mutiso, sustained a minor injury during the attack at midnight of April 2, 2009.

The substituted custodial sentence will run from February 3, 2010 when he was found guilty of the capital offence.

Appellate judges Erastus Githinji, Hannah Okwengu and Jamila Mohamed took into consideration that Mutuku had two previous convictions and had already served 10 years in prison.

“We are of the opinion that the death sentence is excessive in the present case,” the three-judge Bench ruled.

Mutuku’s first appeal was dismissed on June 13, 2013 by Justice Milton Asike-Makhandia, while sitting in the High Court in Machakos, on grounds that he had been positively identified by the victim.

Mutuku was convicted of robbing Mutiso of Sh6,000, a Nokia mobile phone, Safari Boots, National identity card, Administration Police identity card and an ATM card all valued at Sh10,000.

The police officer was looking for a taxi to go home after he left a nightclub in the town when he was accosted by a group of five. They started beating him. He screamed for help while holding on to Mutuku until police on patrol rescued him.

Mutuku, however, denied the offence and claimed he was dancing at the bar when he onto a table patronised by three people. The revellers then assaulted him and called police who arrested him.