Man admits malicious damage charges

Nahashon Kamore

An alleged bhang smoker stunned a Nyeri court on Thursday when he claimed to have destroyed his mother’s electronics to save her house from an imminent explosion.

Titus Ndirangu was accused of maliciously damaging a Panasonic TV, Star Times decoder valued at Sh11, 400, property of Grace Mumbi, on the night of May 22 in Kiandu, Nyeri county.

Ndirangu pleaded guilty before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo claiming to have heard noise coming from the electronic gadgets that he thought could explode.

“I was saving my mother’s house from an explosion, I did not want her house to burn when she was inside. I was trying to save her life,” he said.

However, his sister Charity Wanjiku, who testified on behalf of their mother, told the court that it was not the first time he had been arrested.

“He had previously been sentenced by this same court for one year for damaging our brother’s properties in 2016,” Wanjiku said.

Asked if her brother had any known mental issues, Wanjiku said the family had sought medical assistance and doctors gave him a clean bill of health. “He is a bhang smoker,” she told the court. The case was adjourned to June 4, 2019.