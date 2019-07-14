Mama, your sons and daughters are wasting away!

MICHAEL MURAYA @michael_muraya

Dear mothers of campo sons and daughters. I know I will be called a snitch and other names for doing this, but I have to do it anyway.

Mama, remember when you used the hallowed slipper, leather belt, the dreaded mwiko and the feared shouting voice that was packed with threats? Remember how well-mannered these babies were? Well, your years of hard work are now going to waste.

During that time, if a child dared stay out until darkness, they would learn a lesson they would never forget. They understood why slippers weren’t just footwear. But they seem to have forgotten all that Ma.

Mama, your daughters are walking in the streets at 2am as high as a kite and dressed in miniature clothes. Mama, your sons and daughters are not just staying out late, but spending nights in bars drinking your money and posing for sinful photos to post online. Mama, please send a signal.

Remember when you would whip that kid silly for walking out in the cold without warm clothing? Mama, those years of instilling discipline are gradually going to waste. In this July weather, your daughters are hitting the foggy streets in dresses so short you’d think the tailor ran out of material.

In these freezing temperatures mama, your daughters are ‘slaying’ in clothes that show more skin than the actual material. A look at them mama and you even start feeling cold on their behalf. What should we do mama?

Remember how you used to sit and warn them not be like the drunkard neighbour? Those words of wisdom evaporated from their heads Ma. Nowadays, your drunkard neighbour would warm himself not to be like them. Imagine!

Remember how you used to wake them up in the morning for Sunday school? Remember how you’d deal with anyone who refused to wake up early for church? Mama, some of them have not seen a church door since they joined campus. Nowadays, Sunday mornings are for nursing hangovers. They have become time to hail cabs to return home after waking up in wrong beds.

Sunday mornings have become drinking time for those who love to ‘unlock’ after a night of drinking spree. It’s no longer the time to fellowship in church mama. Send a signal!